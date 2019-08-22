Reviewing Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY)’s and First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)’s results

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) and First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB), both competing one another are Savings & Loans companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kearny Financial Corp. 13 6.98 N/A 0.43 31.41 First Northwest Bancorp 16 4.16 N/A 0.76 21.17

Table 1 demonstrates Kearny Financial Corp. and First Northwest Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. First Northwest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Kearny Financial Corp. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Kearny Financial Corp. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kearny Financial Corp. 0.00% 3.4% 0.6% First Northwest Bancorp 0.00% 4.1% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

Kearny Financial Corp. has a 0.46 beta, while its volatility is 54.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. First Northwest Bancorp’s 51.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.49 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kearny Financial Corp. and First Northwest Bancorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kearny Financial Corp. 0 1 0 2.00 First Northwest Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00

Kearny Financial Corp.’s average price target is $12.5, while its potential downside is -1.88%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.7% of Kearny Financial Corp. shares and 49.7% of First Northwest Bancorp shares. 0.6% are Kearny Financial Corp.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of First Northwest Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kearny Financial Corp. -3.19% -0.74% -4.09% 0.83% 1.19% 4.13% First Northwest Bancorp -0.06% -1.71% 0.19% 3.95% 0.12% 8.36%

For the past year Kearny Financial Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than First Northwest Bancorp.

Summary

First Northwest Bancorp beats Kearny Financial Corp. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides various loans comprising one-to-four family mortgage loans; commercial mortgages, including loans secured by multi-family, mixed-use, and nonresidential properties; secured and unsecured business loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, account loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, and loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit; and construction loans to builders/developers and individual homeowners. In addition, it sells insurance products to its customers and the general public through a third party networking arrangement. As of August 16, 2017, the company operated 42 branches located in northern and central New Jersey, and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. Kearny Financial Corp. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.