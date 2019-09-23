Reviewing Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY)’s and First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF)’s results

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) and First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) compete against each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kearny Financial Corp. 13 7.04 N/A 0.43 31.41 First Defiance Financial Corp. 28 3.79 N/A 2.26 12.71

In table 1 we can see Kearny Financial Corp. and First Defiance Financial Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. First Defiance Financial Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Kearny Financial Corp. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Kearny Financial Corp. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) and First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kearny Financial Corp. 0.00% 3.4% 0.6% First Defiance Financial Corp. 0.00% 11.7% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

Kearny Financial Corp.’s current beta is 0.46 and it happens to be 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500. First Defiance Financial Corp. has a 0.95 beta and it is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Kearny Financial Corp. and First Defiance Financial Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kearny Financial Corp. 0 1 0 2.00 First Defiance Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Kearny Financial Corp. has an average price target of $12.5, and a -5.87% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kearny Financial Corp. and First Defiance Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 65.7% and 65.1% respectively. About 0.6% of Kearny Financial Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, First Defiance Financial Corp. has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kearny Financial Corp. -3.19% -0.74% -4.09% 0.83% 1.19% 4.13% First Defiance Financial Corp. 1.27% 0.63% -2.35% 2.28% -10.95% 17.18%

For the past year Kearny Financial Corp. was less bullish than First Defiance Financial Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors First Defiance Financial Corp. beats Kearny Financial Corp.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides various loans comprising one-to-four family mortgage loans; commercial mortgages, including loans secured by multi-family, mixed-use, and nonresidential properties; secured and unsecured business loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, account loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, and loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit; and construction loans to builders/developers and individual homeowners. In addition, it sells insurance products to its customers and the general public through a third party networking arrangement. As of August 16, 2017, the company operated 42 branches located in northern and central New Jersey, and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. Kearny Financial Corp. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.