Reviewing Keane Group Inc. (FRAC)’s and Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN)’s results

Keane Group Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) and Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keane Group Inc. 9 0.27 N/A 0.41 15.49 Superior Energy Services Inc. 3 0.03 N/A -5.73 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keane Group Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 4.2% Superior Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -203% -37.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Keane Group Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Superior Energy Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Superior Energy Services Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Keane Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Keane Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Superior Energy Services Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Keane Group Inc.’s upside potential is 144.90% at a $12 average target price. Meanwhile, Superior Energy Services Inc.’s average target price is $5.5, while its potential upside is 1,150.85%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Superior Energy Services Inc. seems more appealing than Keane Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.9% of Keane Group Inc. shares and 0% of Superior Energy Services Inc. shares. 0.6% are Keane Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are Superior Energy Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Keane Group Inc. 6.61% -6.12% -39.34% -36.97% -53.75% -23.11% Superior Energy Services Inc. 1.37% -34.73% -73.16% -76.31% -90.76% -72.92%

For the past year Keane Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Superior Energy Services Inc.

Summary

Keane Group Inc. beats Superior Energy Services Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Keane Group, Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides coiled tubing, drilling, cementing, acidizing, and nitrogen services. Its customers primarily include integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 13 hydraulic fracturing fleets and 8 wireline trucks operating in unconventional oil and natural gas basins in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, and the Bakken Formation. Keane Group, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas. Keane Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Keane Investor Holdings LLC.

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides specialized oilfield services and equipment to crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Drilling Products and Services; Onshore Completion and Workover Services; Production Services; and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents tubulars, including primary drill pipe strings, tubing landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories; and manufactures and rents bottom hole tools, such as stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers, as well as rents temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping services comprising hydraulic fracturing and high pressure pumping services used to complete and stimulate production in new oil and gas wells; fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, including coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers pressure control services; completion tools and services, such as sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and offshore well decommissioning services, including plugging and abandoning wells at the end of their economic life, and dismantling and removing associated infrastructure. Superior Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.