Reviewing Keane Group Inc. (FRAC)’s and NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM)’s results

Both Keane Group Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) and NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keane Group Inc. 9 0.29 N/A 0.41 15.49 NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 4 0.51 N/A -4.71 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Keane Group Inc. and NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Keane Group Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) and NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keane Group Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 4.2% NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Keane Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. which has a 5.4 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Keane Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Keane Group Inc. and NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Keane Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Keane Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 125.56% and an $12 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is $4.25, which is potential 86.40% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Keane Group Inc. looks more robust than NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Keane Group Inc. and NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.9% and 91.6%. 0.6% are Keane Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. has 3.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Keane Group Inc. 6.61% -6.12% -39.34% -36.97% -53.75% -23.11% NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0.31% -4.75% -15.08% -43.39% -79.67% -36.94%

For the past year Keane Group Inc. was less bearish than NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Keane Group Inc. beats NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.

Keane Group, Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides coiled tubing, drilling, cementing, acidizing, and nitrogen services. Its customers primarily include integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 13 hydraulic fracturing fleets and 8 wireline trucks operating in unconventional oil and natural gas basins in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, and the Bakken Formation. Keane Group, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas. Keane Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Keane Investor Holdings LLC.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, and ballshift sliding sleeves. It also provides advisory services to customers on completion designs and field development strategies. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. offers its products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore wells through technically-trained direct sales force, and operating partners or sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Super Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. in December 2016. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.