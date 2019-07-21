Reviewing Keane Group Inc. (FRAC)’s and Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)’s results

Both Keane Group Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) and Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keane Group Inc. 9 0.30 N/A 0.41 23.20 Dril-Quip Inc. 42 4.51 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 highlights Keane Group Inc. and Dril-Quip Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keane Group Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 4.2% Dril-Quip Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Keane Group Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Dril-Quip Inc. is 11.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.2. Dril-Quip Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Keane Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Keane Group Inc. and Dril-Quip Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Keane Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Dril-Quip Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$12 is Keane Group Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 105.13%. On the other hand, Dril-Quip Inc.’s potential downside is -6.84% and its consensus price target is $44. The results provided earlier shows that Keane Group Inc. appears more favorable than Dril-Quip Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

About 49.7% of Keane Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Dril-Quip Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Keane Group Inc. -8.9% -19.49% -10.54% -28.31% -41.09% 15.16% Dril-Quip Inc. 4.55% -4.32% 15.31% 3.35% -3.63% 43.92%

For the past year Keane Group Inc. was less bullish than Dril-Quip Inc.

Summary

Keane Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Dril-Quip Inc.

Keane Group, Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides coiled tubing, drilling, cementing, acidizing, and nitrogen services. Its customers primarily include integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 13 hydraulic fracturing fleets and 8 wireline trucks operating in unconventional oil and natural gas basins in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, and the Bakken Formation. Keane Group, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas. Keane Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Keane Investor Holdings LLC.

Dril-Quip, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. The companyÂ’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, and diverters, as well as consumable downhole products. It also provides technical advisory services, and rework and reconditioning services, as well as rental and purchase of running tools for use in the installation and retrieval of the its products. The companyÂ’s products are used to explore for oil and gas from offshore drilling rigs, such as floating rigs and jack-up rigs; and for drilling and production of oil and gas wells on offshore platforms, tension leg platforms, and Spars, as well as moored vessels, such as floating production, storage, and offloading monohull moored vessels. It sells its products directly through its sales personnel, independent sales agents, and representatives to integrated, independent, and foreign national oil and gas companies, as well as offshore drilling contractors, and engineering and construction companies. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.