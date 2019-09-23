Reviewing KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF)’s and PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)’s results

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) and PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) have been rivals in the Textile – Apparel Clothing for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBS Fashion Group Limited 3 0.30 N/A 0.34 7.54 PVH Corp. 99 0.67 N/A 8.12 10.96

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of KBS Fashion Group Limited and PVH Corp. PVH Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than KBS Fashion Group Limited. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. KBS Fashion Group Limited’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than PVH Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows KBS Fashion Group Limited and PVH Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBS Fashion Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% PVH Corp. 0.00% 11.4% 5.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for KBS Fashion Group Limited and PVH Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KBS Fashion Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00 PVH Corp. 1 3 7 2.64

On the other hand, PVH Corp.’s potential upside is 21.94% and its average price target is $106.64.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

KBS Fashion Group Limited and PVH Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 99.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of PVH Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBS Fashion Group Limited -5.15% 7.05% -39.72% -30.46% -47.56% -12.82% PVH Corp. -0.33% -6.66% -30.7% -19.42% -42% -4.34%

For the past year KBS Fashion Group Limited was more bearish than PVH Corp.

Summary

PVH Corp. beats on 12 of the 11 factors KBS Fashion Group Limited.

KBS Fashion Group Limited designs, markets, and sells fashion menswear products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Subcontracting. It provides menÂ’s apparel, including cotton and down jackets, sweaters, shirts, T-shirts, jeans, and trousers; and accessories, such as shoes, bags, socks, and caps, as well as footwear for urban males between the ages of 20 and 40. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1 owned corporate stores and 55 franchised stores. KBS Fashion Group Limited is based in Shishi, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail segments. It designs, markets, and retails menÂ’s and womenÂ’s apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products. The company offers its products under its own brands, such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, WarnerÂ’s, Olga, and Eagle; and licensed brands comprising Speedo, Geoffrey Beene, Kenneth Cole New York, Kenneth Cole Reaction, Sean John, MICHAEL Michael Kors, Michael Kors Collection, and Chaps, as well as various other licensed and private label brands. It also licenses its own brands over various products. The company distributes its products at wholesale in department, chain, specialty, mass market, club, off-price, and independent stores; and through company-operated full-price specialty and outlet stores, as well as through e-commerce sites. PVH Corp. was founded in 1881 and is based in New York, New York.