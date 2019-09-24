Reviewing KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLMU)’s and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG)’s results

KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|132.33
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us KBL Merger Corp. IV and RMG Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|1.1%
|1%
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
KBL Merger Corp. IV and RMG Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.42% and 3%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|2.36%
|5.1%
|7.36%
|8.21%
|0%
|4.01%
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.8%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.54%
For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV was more bullish than RMG Acquisition Corp.
Summary
KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 6 of the 7 factors RMG Acquisition Corp.
