Reviewing KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLMU)’s and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG)’s results

KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.33 RMG Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us KBL Merger Corp. IV and RMG Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 1.1% 1% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

KBL Merger Corp. IV and RMG Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.42% and 3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 2.36% 5.1% 7.36% 8.21% 0% 4.01% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.8% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 1.54%

For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV was more bullish than RMG Acquisition Corp.

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 6 of the 7 factors RMG Acquisition Corp.