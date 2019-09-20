Reviewing KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLMU)’s and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.33 FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 11 0.00 N/A 0.03 345.16

Table 1 highlights KBL Merger Corp. IV and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. KBL Merger Corp. IV’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 1.1% 1% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

KBL Merger Corp. IV and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.42% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 2.36% 5.1% 7.36% 8.21% 0% 4.01% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.03% 0.94% 5% 6.79% 0% 7%

For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV’s stock price has smaller growth than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.