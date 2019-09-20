Reviewing KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLMU)’s and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|132.33
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|345.16
Table 1 highlights KBL Merger Corp. IV and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. KBL Merger Corp. IV’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|1.1%
|1%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
KBL Merger Corp. IV and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.42% and 0%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|2.36%
|5.1%
|7.36%
|8.21%
|0%
|4.01%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.03%
|0.94%
|5%
|6.79%
|0%
|7%
For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV’s stock price has smaller growth than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.
