Reviewing KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLMU)’s and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|132.33
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of KBL Merger Corp. IV and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|1.1%
|1%
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of KBL Merger Corp. IV is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.1. Meanwhile, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than KBL Merger Corp. IV.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 12.42% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.84% of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|2.36%
|5.1%
|7.36%
|8.21%
|0%
|4.01%
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|-0.5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.5%
For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV has stronger performance than DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
Summary
KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 5 of the 7 factors DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
