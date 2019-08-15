Reviewing KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLMU)’s and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.33 DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of KBL Merger Corp. IV and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 1.1% 1% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of KBL Merger Corp. IV is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.1. Meanwhile, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.42% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.84% of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 2.36% 5.1% 7.36% 8.21% 0% 4.01% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. -0.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.5%

For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV has stronger performance than DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 5 of the 7 factors DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.