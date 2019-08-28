Reviewing KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLMU)’s and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.33 CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 323.55

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of KBL Merger Corp. IV and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. KBL Merger Corp. IV’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 1.1% 1% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.42% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 2.36% 5.1% 7.36% 8.21% 0% 4.01% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 2.87%

For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV’s stock price has bigger growth than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 5 of the 8 factors CF Finance Acquisition Corp.