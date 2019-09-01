Reviewing KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLMU)’s and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU)’s results

KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.33 Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.26 40.62

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for KBL Merger Corp. IV and Allegro Merger Corp. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. KBL Merger Corp. IV is currently more expensive than Allegro Merger Corp., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides KBL Merger Corp. IV and Allegro Merger Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 1.1% 1% Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

KBL Merger Corp. IV has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, Allegro Merger Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. Allegro Merger Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both KBL Merger Corp. IV and Allegro Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 12.42% and 35.3% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 2.36% 5.1% 7.36% 8.21% 0% 4.01% Allegro Merger Corp. -0.38% 0.86% 2.72% 3.68% 0% 2.33%

For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV’s stock price has bigger growth than Allegro Merger Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Allegro Merger Corp.