Reviewing KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLMU)’s and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU)’s results

KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|132.33
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.26
|40.62
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for KBL Merger Corp. IV and Allegro Merger Corp. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. KBL Merger Corp. IV is currently more expensive than Allegro Merger Corp., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 provides KBL Merger Corp. IV and Allegro Merger Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|1.1%
|1%
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
KBL Merger Corp. IV has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, Allegro Merger Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. Allegro Merger Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KBL Merger Corp. IV.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both KBL Merger Corp. IV and Allegro Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 12.42% and 35.3% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|2.36%
|5.1%
|7.36%
|8.21%
|0%
|4.01%
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|-0.38%
|0.86%
|2.72%
|3.68%
|0%
|2.33%
For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV’s stock price has bigger growth than Allegro Merger Corp.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Allegro Merger Corp.
