Reviewing KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM)’s and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)’s results

KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 148.86 Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of KBL Merger Corp. IV and Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us KBL Merger Corp. IV and Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.09% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares are held by institutional investors while 6.49% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. KBL Merger Corp. IV’s share held by insiders are 33.36%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.77% 1.36% 3.17% 5.47% 0% 2.16% Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0% 0.2% 0% 0% 0% 0.31%

For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV was more bullish than Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.