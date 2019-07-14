Reviewing KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM)’s and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)’s results

KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.07
|148.86
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of KBL Merger Corp. IV and Tuscan Holdings Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us KBL Merger Corp. IV and Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 87.09% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares are held by institutional investors while 6.49% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. KBL Merger Corp. IV’s share held by insiders are 33.36%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.77%
|1.36%
|3.17%
|5.47%
|0%
|2.16%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0%
|0.2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.31%
For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV was more bullish than Tuscan Holdings Corp.
Summary
KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
