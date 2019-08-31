Reviewing KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM)’s and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC)’s results

Both KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|131.50
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for KBL Merger Corp. IV and Trident Acquisitions Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 87.09% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares and 41.88% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares. Insiders owned 33.36% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares. Comparatively, 7% are Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.57%
|0.96%
|3.14%
|5.84%
|0%
|3.14%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.48%
|0.87%
|2.56%
|5.91%
|0%
|4.31%
For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV was less bullish than Trident Acquisitions Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Trident Acquisitions Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.