Reviewing KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM)’s and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC)’s results

Both KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 131.50 Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for KBL Merger Corp. IV and Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.09% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares and 41.88% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares. Insiders owned 33.36% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares. Comparatively, 7% are Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.57% 0.96% 3.14% 5.84% 0% 3.14% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.48% 0.87% 2.56% 5.91% 0% 4.31%

For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV was less bullish than Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Trident Acquisitions Corp.