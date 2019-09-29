Reviewing KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM)’s and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 131.50 TMSR Holding Company Limited 1 0.00 2.32M -0.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see KBL Merger Corp. IV and TMSR Holding Company Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us KBL Merger Corp. IV and TMSR Holding Company Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% TMSR Holding Company Limited 220,679,159.14% -0.7% -0.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.09% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares are held by institutional investors while 0.1% of TMSR Holding Company Limited are owned by institutional investors. 33.36% are KBL Merger Corp. IV’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 81.6% of TMSR Holding Company Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.57% 0.96% 3.14% 5.84% 0% 3.14% TMSR Holding Company Limited -1.5% -19.13% -22.94% 3.98% -73.53% -14.37%

For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV had bullish trend while TMSR Holding Company Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats TMSR Holding Company Limited on 6 of the 9 factors.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.