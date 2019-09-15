Reviewing KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM)’s and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)’s results

KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 131.50 Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 7 0.98 N/A -0.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of KBL Merger Corp. IV and Priority Technology Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both KBL Merger Corp. IV and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.09% and 8.1% respectively. 33.36% are KBL Merger Corp. IV’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has 72.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.57% 0.96% 3.14% 5.84% 0% 3.14% Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.65% 2.11% 29.33% 14.79% -26.72% -3%

For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV has 3.14% stronger performance while Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has -3% weaker performance.

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Priority Technology Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.