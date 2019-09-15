Reviewing KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM)’s and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)’s results

KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|131.50
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|7
|0.98
|N/A
|-0.21
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of KBL Merger Corp. IV and Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both KBL Merger Corp. IV and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.09% and 8.1% respectively. 33.36% are KBL Merger Corp. IV’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has 72.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.57%
|0.96%
|3.14%
|5.84%
|0%
|3.14%
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|0.65%
|2.11%
|29.33%
|14.79%
|-26.72%
|-3%
For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV has 3.14% stronger performance while Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has -3% weaker performance.
Summary
KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Priority Technology Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.
