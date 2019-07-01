Reviewing KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM)’s and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTEC)’s results

This is a contrast between KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTEC) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 148.86 MTech Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights KBL Merger Corp. IV and MTech Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us KBL Merger Corp. IV and MTech Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% MTech Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both KBL Merger Corp. IV and MTech Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 87.09% and 52.63% respectively. KBL Merger Corp. IV’s share held by insiders are 33.36%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.64% of MTech Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.77% 1.36% 3.17% 5.47% 0% 2.16% MTech Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.77% 0.89% 1.24% 0% 0.99%

For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV has stronger performance than MTech Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors KBL Merger Corp. IV beats MTech Acquisition Corp.

MTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Orlando, Florida.