Reviewing KBL Merger Corp. IV (KBLM)’s and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL Merger Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 148.86 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 3 0.46 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of KBL Merger Corp. IV and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us KBL Merger Corp. IV and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3%

Analyst Ratings

KBL Merger Corp. IV and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KBL Merger Corp. IV 0 0 0 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has a consensus target price of $5, with potential upside of 214.47%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.09% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares are held by institutional investors while 82.3% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. KBL Merger Corp. IV’s share held by insiders are 33.36%. Competitively, AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.77% 1.36% 3.17% 5.47% 0% 2.16% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -18.97% -27.69% -39.74% -56.6% -66.19% -37.99%

For the past year KBL Merger Corp. IV has 2.16% stronger performance while AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has -37.99% weaker performance.

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 6 of the 9 factors AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.