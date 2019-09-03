Reviewing KB Home (KBH)’s and M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC)’s results

Since KB Home (NYSE:KBH) and M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC) are part of the Residential Construction industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KB Home 26 0.56 N/A 2.67 9.83 M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 33 0.74 N/A 3.40 10.64

Table 1 highlights KB Home and M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. M.D.C. Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to KB Home. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. KB Home is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides KB Home and M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KB Home 0.00% 12.4% 5.2% M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.37 shows that KB Home is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.13 beta.

Analyst Ratings

KB Home and M.D.C. Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KB Home 1 1 5 2.71 M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

KB Home has a 3.74% upside potential and a consensus target price of $29.14. On the other hand, M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s potential downside is -9.49% and its average target price is $35. The information presented earlier suggests that KB Home looks more robust than M.D.C. Holdings Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both KB Home and M.D.C. Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.5% and 80.3% respectively. Insiders held 2.3% of KB Home shares. Competitively, 6.9% are M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KB Home -0.61% 1.23% 2.5% 28.02% 12.36% 37.54% M.D.C. Holdings Inc. -2.32% 9.15% 13.76% 25.18% 36.43% 38.85%

For the past year KB Home’s stock price has smaller growth than M.D.C. Holdings Inc.

Summary

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. beats KB Home on 8 of the 11 factors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers. It has operations in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Texas, Florida, and North Carolina, The company was formerly known as Kaufman and Broad Home Corporation and changed its name to KB Home in January 2001. KB Home was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in homebuilding and financial service businesses in the United States. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name. The company conducts its homebuilding operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Washington, Colorado, Utah, Virginia, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Its financial services operations consist of originating mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; providing insurance coverage primarily to its homebuilding subsidiaries and subcontractors for homes sold by its homebuilding subsidiaries, and for work performed in completed subdivisions; acting as a re-insurer on the claims; selling third-party personal property and casualty insurance products to homebuyers; and offering title agency services to homebuilding subsidiaries and customers. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Denver, Colorado.