Reviewing Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)’s and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s results

This is a contrast between Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

The current Quick Ratio of Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.6. Meanwhile, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

The shares of both Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.3% and 47.6% respectively. About 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited has 13.99% stronger performance while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has -23.83% weaker performance.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.