Reviewing Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)’s and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)’s results

Both Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 3.84M -1.72 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 18 0.00 5.94M -2.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Synthorx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 138,598,137.59% -56.3% -39.2% Synthorx Inc. 33,352,049.41% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.6. Meanwhile, Synthorx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22.2 while its Quick Ratio is 22.2. Synthorx Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited had bullish trend while Synthorx Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kazia Therapeutics Limited beats Synthorx Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.