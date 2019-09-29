Reviewing Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)’s and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 3.84M -1.72 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 9 0.00 5.41M -13.49 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 142,311,825.96% -56.3% -39.2% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 61,547,212.74% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s consensus price target is $24, while its potential upside is 359.77%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are owned by institutional investors at 3.3% and 14.8% respectively. 28.8% are Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited has stronger performance than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.