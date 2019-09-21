Reviewing Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)’s and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s results

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1%

Risk & Volatility

Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s current beta is 1.53 and it happens to be 53.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.73 beta which is 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kazia Therapeutics Limited are 3.6 and 3.6. Competitively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5 and 2.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders are 28.8%. Comparatively, 18.48% are Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited had bullish trend while Seelos Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Kazia Therapeutics Limited beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.