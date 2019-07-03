Reviewing Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)’s and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s results

Both Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Replimune Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -28.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kazia Therapeutics Limited are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Its competitor Replimune Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 38.1 and its Quick Ratio is 38.1. Replimune Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Replimune Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.5% and 90.6%. Insiders owned 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.4% of Replimune Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 8.01% -4.91% -10.07% 27.15% -42.85% 27.57% Replimune Group Inc. -10.39% 9.82% 2.65% -0.69% 0% 43.1%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited was less bullish than Replimune Group Inc.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited on 6 of the 6 factors.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.