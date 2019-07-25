Reviewing Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)’s and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Risk and Volatility

Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a 1.9 beta, while its volatility is 90.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s 2.22 beta is the reason why it is 122.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.6 and 3.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kazia Therapeutics Limited. Its rival Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.5% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares. Competitively, 1.8% are Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 8.01% -4.91% -10.07% 27.15% -42.85% 27.57% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -7.1% -11.81% -16.26% -36.33% -73.16% -6.08%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited had bullish trend while Oncolytics Biotech Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kazia Therapeutics Limited beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.