Reviewing Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)’s and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)’s results

Since Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Demonstrates Kazia Therapeutics Limited and OncoCyte Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.53 beta indicates that Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 53.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, OncoCyte Corporation has beta of 4.96 which is 396.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. On the competitive side is, OncoCyte Corporation which has a 12.8 Current Ratio and a 12.8 Quick Ratio. OncoCyte Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.2% of OncoCyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99% OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited has weaker performance than OncoCyte Corporation

Summary

OncoCyte Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.