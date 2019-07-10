Reviewing Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)’s and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s results

Both Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 49.91 N/A -2.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.9 beta indicates that Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 90.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s beta is 2.49 which is 149.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.6. Meanwhile, Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Nabriva Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Nabriva Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 3.5% and 53% respectively. Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders are 28.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 8.01% -4.91% -10.07% 27.15% -42.85% 27.57% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 19.57% 5.36% 35.47% 27.31% -44.78% 88.36%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited was less bullish than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Nabriva Therapeutics plc beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited on 5 of the 7 factors.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.