Reviewing Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)’s and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s results

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Moderna Inc. 20 39.49 N/A -1.22 0.00

Demonstrates Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Moderna Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Moderna Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% Moderna Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.6. Meanwhile, Moderna Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7 while its Quick Ratio is 7. Moderna Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Moderna Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Moderna Inc.’s potential upside is 173.04% and its consensus price target is $40.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Moderna Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.5% and 41.1%. 28.8% are Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.9% of Moderna Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 8.01% -4.91% -10.07% 27.15% -42.85% 27.57% Moderna Inc. -1.78% -10.53% 24.77% 0% 0% 51.41%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Moderna Inc.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

