Reviewing Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)’s and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 15 -6071.96 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Immunomedics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -114.5% -56.8%

Risk and Volatility

Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s 1.9 beta indicates that its volatility is 90.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Immunomedics Inc.’s 2.06 beta is the reason why it is 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, Immunomedics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.9 and has 15.9 Quick Ratio. Immunomedics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Immunomedics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Immunomedics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.6 average price target and a 54.45% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.5% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares and 89.4% of Immunomedics Inc. shares. About 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 8.01% -4.91% -10.07% 27.15% -42.85% 27.57% Immunomedics Inc. 2.97% -18.28% 4.41% -30.44% -20.54% 4.63%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Immunomedics Inc.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.