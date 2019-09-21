Reviewing Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)’s and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)’s results

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

In table 1 we can see Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Histogenics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Histogenics Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.53 beta means Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s volatility is 53.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Histogenics Corporation’s 229.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 3.29 beta.

Liquidity

Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, Histogenics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and has 3.5 Quick Ratio. Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Histogenics Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares and 13% of Histogenics Corporation shares. About 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited has weaker performance than Histogenics Corporation

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited on 5 of the 7 factors.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.