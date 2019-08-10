Reviewing Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)’s and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s results

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 9 336.02 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kazia Therapeutics Limited and CorMedix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kazia Therapeutics Limited and CorMedix Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.53 beta indicates that Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 53.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, CorMedix Inc. has a 2.93 beta which is 193.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kazia Therapeutics Limited are 3.6 and 3.6. Competitively, CorMedix Inc. has 6.3 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. CorMedix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares and 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares. Insiders owned 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited has weaker performance than CorMedix Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors CorMedix Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.