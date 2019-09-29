Reviewing Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)’s and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)’s results

This is a contrast between Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 3.84M -1.72 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A -0.02 32.33M -0.57 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 141,912,117.96% -56.3% -39.2% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9,668,062,200.96% -81% -32.8%

Risk & Volatility

Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s current beta is 1.53 and it happens to be 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 120.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.6. The Current Ratio of rival Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Kazia Therapeutics Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.3% and 25.1%. About 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 3.34% are Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited had bullish trend while Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.