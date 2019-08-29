Reviewing Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)’s and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)’s results

We are comparing Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 44 3.49 N/A 2.30 19.05

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Cambrex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Risk and Volatility

Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 53.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.53 beta. Cambrex Corporation’s 135.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.35 beta.

Liquidity

Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Cambrex Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Cambrex Corporation has a consensus target price of $57.5, with potential downside of -3.31%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares and 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares. About 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Cambrex Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited was less bullish than Cambrex Corporation.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited on 8 of the 9 factors.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.