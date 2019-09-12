Reviewing Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)’s and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s results

Both Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kazia Therapeutics Limited and AVROBIO Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kazia Therapeutics Limited and AVROBIO Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40%

Liquidity

Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AVROBIO Inc. are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. AVROBIO Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.7% of AVROBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s shares. Comparatively, 2.3% are AVROBIO Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99% AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than AVROBIO Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors AVROBIO Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.