Reviewing Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)’s and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -10.33 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 90.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.9 beta. From a competition point of view, ARCA biopharma Inc. has a 0.89 beta which is 11.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ARCA biopharma Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. ARCA biopharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kazia Therapeutics Limited and ARCA biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.5% and 10.9% respectively. Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share owned by insiders are 28.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 8.01% -4.91% -10.07% 27.15% -42.85% 27.57% ARCA biopharma Inc. -32.58% 77.66% 38.58% -20.83% -5.74% 69.58%

Summary

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.