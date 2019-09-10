Reviewing Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)’s and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00

Demonstrates Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Aptose Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.53 beta means Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s volatility is 53.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has beta of 1.61 which is 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aptose Biosciences Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Aptose Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Aptose Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s average target price is $6, while its potential upside is 145.90%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kazia Therapeutics Limited and Aptose Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.3% and 35.1% respectively. About 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% are Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited was less bullish than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.