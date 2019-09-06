Reviewing Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)’s and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)’s results

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 53.74 N/A -3.44 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 20 21.34 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zymeworks Inc. are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. Zymeworks Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 69.10% upside potential and an average price target of $16.2. On the other hand, Zymeworks Inc.’s potential upside is 29.81% and its consensus price target is $37.75. Based on the results given earlier, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Zymeworks Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.9% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares and 49.2% of Zymeworks Inc. shares. 0.1% are Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Zymeworks Inc. has 5.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98% Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Zymeworks Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Zymeworks Inc. beats Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.