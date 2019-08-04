Reviewing Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)’s and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s results

Since Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 24.62 N/A -3.44 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 24 11.19 N/A -0.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Veracyte Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Veracyte Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Volatility and Risk

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.42 beta, while its volatility is 142.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Veracyte Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

6.2 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Veracyte Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.3 and 6.1 respectively. Veracyte Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Veracyte Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 77.44% at a $14.71 average target price. Competitively Veracyte Inc. has a consensus target price of $23, with potential downside of -8.59%. Based on the data given earlier, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Veracyte Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.9% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.7% of Veracyte Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 0.8% are Veracyte Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98% Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has -5.98% weaker performance while Veracyte Inc. has 125.52% stronger performance.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.