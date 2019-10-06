Reviewing Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)’s and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.10 36.94M -3.44 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 17.55M -2.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 376,554,536.19% -119.7% -74.6% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 202,422,145.33% -107.5% -71.5%

Risk and Volatility

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.42. In other hand, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.37 which is 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Its competitor Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is 6.2. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Ratings

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 114.29% for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $22.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.9% and 72.4%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has -5.98% weaker performance while Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 115.73% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.