Reviewing Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)’s and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 7 23.05 N/A -3.13 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -5.28 0.00

In table 1 we can see Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96% -66.1% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 3.04 beta means Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 204.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.67 which is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is 7.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.1. The Current Ratio of rival Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.6. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 73.07% upside potential and an average target price of $13.43.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.3% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares and 14.6% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 1.7% -6.81% -47.71% -58.71% -73.68% -48.88% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.86% -3.35% -23.98% -62.96% -79.75% -53.41%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase IIa clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. It is also developing Archexin, which has completed a pilot Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is involved in developing RX-21101, an N-(2-Hydroxypropyl) methacrylamide-docetaxel-folate, which is in pre-clinical development stage used for the treatment of tumors. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.