Reviewing Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)’s and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s results

Since Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 25.84 N/A -3.44 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 6 53.45 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.42 beta indicates that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is 142.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. PLx Pharma Inc.’s 410.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 5.1 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $14.71, and a 69.08% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.9% and 22%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.2% are PLx Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while PLx Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. beats PLx Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.