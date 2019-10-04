Reviewing Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)’s and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s results

Both Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.10 36.94M -3.44 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 5.03M -4.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 378,871,794.87% -119.7% -74.6% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 257,118,028.93% -301.5% -111.8%

Risk and Volatility

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.42 and its 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.69 beta and it is 169.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $22.5, and a 114.29% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.9% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.3% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 4.76% are Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has -5.98% weaker performance while Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 18.48% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.