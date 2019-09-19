Reviewing Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)’s and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 7 69.45 N/A -3.44 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 21 35.52 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Morphic Holding Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 73.76% at a $19.67 average price target. Meanwhile, Morphic Holding Inc.’s average price target is $32, while its potential upside is 83.28%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Morphic Holding Inc. seems more appealing than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.9% and 49.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Morphic Holding Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.