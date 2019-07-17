Reviewing Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)’s and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s results

This is a contrast between Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 23.41 N/A -3.13 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96% -66.1% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 70.43% upside potential and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.3% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 1.7% -6.81% -47.71% -58.71% -73.68% -48.88% Mereo BioPharma Group plc -1.92% 0% 0% 0% 0% -21.23%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.