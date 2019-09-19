Reviewing Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)’s and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 7 71.84 N/A -3.44 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

6.2 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Krystal Biotech Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 33.3 and 33.3 respectively. Krystal Biotech Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 67.98% for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $19.67. On the other hand, Krystal Biotech Inc.’s potential upside is 13.93% and its average target price is $53.5. The data provided earlier shows that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Krystal Biotech Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.9% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98% Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has -5.98% weaker performance while Krystal Biotech Inc. has 131.04% stronger performance.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.