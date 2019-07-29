Reviewing Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)’s and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 25.78 N/A -3.13 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 138.37 N/A -2.45 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96% -66.1% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are 7.1 and 7.1. Competitively, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 10.3 and 9.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $14.71, while its potential upside is 69.47%. Meanwhile, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $15, while its potential upside is 165.02%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.3% and 81.6%. Insiders held 2.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.25% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 1.7% -6.81% -47.71% -58.71% -73.68% -48.88% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.34% -25.94% -14.29% -17.5% -65.66% 21.47%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has -48.88% weaker performance while Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.47% stronger performance.

Summary

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.