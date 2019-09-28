Reviewing Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)’s and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s results

Both Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.09 36.94M -3.44 0.00 Genmab A/S 20 0.00 609.70M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Genmab A/S’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 382,797,927.46% -119.7% -74.6% Genmab A/S 3,006,410,256.41% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Genmab A/S are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $22.5, while its potential upside is 129.12%. Genmab A/S on the other hand boasts of a $23 average price target and a 16.34% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Genmab A/S, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.9% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Genmab A/S are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has -5.98% weaker performance while Genmab A/S has 11.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats on 8 of the 11 factors Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.