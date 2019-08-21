Reviewing Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)’s and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s results

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 57.12 N/A -3.44 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Volatility & Risk

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.42 beta, while its volatility is 142.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $14.71, while its potential upside is 58.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.9% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Evofem Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.