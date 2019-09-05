Reviewing Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)’s and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s results

This is a contrast between Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 57.98 N/A -3.44 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 88 6.12 N/A 3.71 20.20

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.42 beta indicates that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is 142.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2. Competitively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.7 and 20.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 71.43% for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $16.2.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.9% and 91% respectively. About 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has -5.98% weaker performance while Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.92% stronger performance.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.