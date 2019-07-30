Reviewing Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)’s and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s results

Both Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 26.38 N/A -3.13 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 4.39 N/A -4.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96% -66.1% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 3.04 shows that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is 204.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s 308.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 4.08 beta.

Liquidity

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.1 and a Quick Ratio of 7.1. Competitively, Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and has 7.4 Quick Ratio. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is $14.71, with potential upside of 65.65%. Meanwhile, Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $19, while its potential upside is 763.64%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.3% and 25.7%. Insiders held 2.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 1.7% -6.81% -47.71% -58.71% -73.68% -48.88% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -10.54% -19.85% -40.14% -39.23% -69.35% 11.5%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has -48.88% weaker performance while Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has 11.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.