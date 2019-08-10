Reviewing Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)’s and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 54.36 N/A -3.44 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 5 505.71 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6%

Risk & Volatility

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.42 beta. In other hand, CEL-SCI Corporation has beta of 2.83 which is 183.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.2 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Its rival CEL-SCI Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 66.03% for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $14.71.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.9% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10% of CEL-SCI Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.9% of CEL-SCI Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98% CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while CEL-SCI Corporation had bullish trend.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.